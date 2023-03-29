Arizona Western standout Yaxel Lendeborg reopens recruitment, will explore new offers

The nation's leader in rebounds per game back on the market after signing with St. John's last fall

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Three weeks removed from leading his team to an NJCAA Region I title, Arizona Western College star Yaxel Lendeborg is now back in the open market as one of the nation's most sought after junior college prospects.

Lendeborg signed his commitment to St. John's University in November - but in a major twist, the Pennsauken, New Jersey native now has his sights set on a new school, different from the one he signed with last fall.

In a Twitter post Tuesday night, Lendeborg announced he has reopened his recruitment - while thanking St. John's for recruiting him and believing in him.

"I wanted to announce that I am reopening my recruitment. Thank you St.Johns for recruiting me and believing in me, also thank you to the fans for supporting me along throughout the commitment. I am open if anybody wants to contact me or my circle. Thank you."

https://twitter.com/Yaxel_Lendeborg/status/1640875556760866816

The move now likely launches him back to the top of many DI program's wish lists. In fact, he has already received two offers from Tulsa University and Florida International University.

Lendeborg finished his career at Arizona Western as the all-time leading rebounder in NJCAA Division I hoops - which is just one of his major accomplishments after a nation-leading 13.0 rebounds per game in the 2022-23 season.

This development in Lendeborg's future also comes just days after St. John's made a major change - hiring longtime coach Rick Pitino to a six-year deal. Pitino spent the last three years at Iona after his long, successful run at Kentucky and Louisville.