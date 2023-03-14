NBC 11 Sports: Lady Hawks finish off the Crims in five, Kofa uses two combined no-hitters to sweep Copper Canyon

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After traveling across the region in the early season, Gila Ridge softball came back to Yuma for a crosstown showdown with the Yuma Criminals.

It only took four innings at the plate for the Hawks to push across 15 runs and end the game early - earning them their fifth win on the season.

Over at Kofa high school, it was a display of outstanding pitching and hitting for the Kings to sweep Copper Canyon with ease. A combined no-hitter in both games led to two five-inning run rules.

Sebastian Mendoza and Antonio Figueroa combined for the first no-hitter in game one, followed by the trio of Jesus Villa, Adam Corbitt and David Salas in game two's no-hitter.

Meanwhile, some rule changes are coming to high school football for the upcoming 2023 season - with spot changes for penalties behind the line of scrimmages highlighting the seven revisions.