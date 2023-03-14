2023 prep football rule changes headlined by revisions in basic spot penalties

NFHS Board approves several changes including spotting for behind line of scrimmage penalties

(KYMA, KECY/AZPreps365) - After approval from the NFHS Board of Directors earlier this year, there are seven revisions by the football rules committee that will be official for the 2023 season.

The most notable change to Rule (10-4) of the rules book will eliminate the excessive penalty enforcements for offensive fouls that occur behind the line of scrimmage.

The revision now moves the basic spot for enforcement of fouls behind the line of scrimmage to the previous spot rather than the spot of the foul.

The move is to achieve one of the committee’s fundamental tasks of maintaining a balance between offense and defense.

As an example, with the change in Rule 10-4, a team on offense at its own 40-yard line that is called for holding 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage at its own 30-yard line, would be faced with first and 20 from its 30-yard line rather than the almost insurmountable task of first and 30 from its own 20-yard line.