Heartbreak in Seattle

Regional Sports

Cardinals lose on late 4th down sack

SEATTLE, Washington - Fresh off of Sunday's Hail Mary victory by the Arizona Cardinals, a quick turnaround was in order with a divisional road game on Thursday night with 1st place at stake in the NFC West.

The Cards would get a road re-match with the Seattle Seahawks, a team they beat a few weeks ago in dramatic fashion.

The drama wouldn't fade in this one.

After Seattle took the 7-0 lead in the 1st quarter, the Red Birds would hit back in the 2nd with a Kenyan Drake 2-yard touchdown run.

From there, the Seahawks would score 9 unanswered points to close out the 1st half.

In the 3rd quarter, both teams would trade touchdowns to keep the Card's deficit at 9.

The Redbirds would pull back into it early in the 4th, as Kyler Murray tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Chase Edmonds to cut the Seattle lead to 23-21.

But a Cards holding call in end zone would force a safety in Seattle's favor, and then the Seahawks would convert a 41-yard field goal to go up a touchdown with less than 3 minutes remaining.

The Cardinals would be poised on their final possession, as Kyler Murray would march his team 57 yards down the field before the Seahawks defense would stiffen.

On 4th and 10 at the Seahawks 27 yard line with only 38 seconds left on the clock, Murray would get sacked by Carlos Dunlap to leave the Cards with a heartbreaking loss.

Arizona falls to 2nd place in the NFC West at 6-4, while Seattle sits atop of the division at 7-3.