Skip to Content
High School Sports

Imperial softball beats Brawley for 20th win

By
Published 6:10 PM

Imperial takes down Brawley at home, to win 20th game of the season.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Jayden Rutledge had 4 hits to lead the Imperial Tigers to an 8-5 victory over the Brawley Wildcats on Tuesday.

Imperial moves to 20-3-1. Brawley falls to 10-11.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first inning. A six run second gave Imperial a 7-1 lead and the Tigers were able to hold off a Wildcat comeback to win their 20th game of the season.

On Friday, Imperial will host Calexico. Brawley plays at San Marcos on Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content