Imperial softball beats Brawley for 20th win

Imperial takes down Brawley at home, to win 20th game of the season.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Jayden Rutledge had 4 hits to lead the Imperial Tigers to an 8-5 victory over the Brawley Wildcats on Tuesday.

Imperial moves to 20-3-1. Brawley falls to 10-11.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first inning. A six run second gave Imperial a 7-1 lead and the Tigers were able to hold off a Wildcat comeback to win their 20th game of the season.

On Friday, Imperial will host Calexico. Brawley plays at San Marcos on Wednesday.