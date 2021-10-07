Sung Kang eagles last hole for 61 and 2-shot lead in Vegas

AP Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sang Kang was doing everything right except putting his tee shots in play. He had his driver working in Las Vegas and it paid off in a big way. Kang opened with 61 to build a two-shot lead in the Shiners Children’s Open. That one shot off his career-best. Kang finished his round by hitting 7-wood from a fairway bunker on the par-5 ninth to 18 feet and making the putt. Brooks Koepka made his return from the Ryder Cup with a 68. Rickie Fowler began his new season looking for better results and not getting them. He shot 72.