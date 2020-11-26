Thanksgiving night football postponed

Sports

NBC's coverage of Thursday night game moved due to COVID-19 concerns.

If you were hoping to allow your Thanksgiving turkey to settle and catch some Thursday night football later tonight, your hopes may be dashed.

According to ESPN, tonight's game between the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens has been moved to this Sunday, due to a worsening Coronavirus outbreak with the Ravens franchise.

7 Baltimore players are now on the reserve COVID-19 list, including former Arizona Cardinal Calais Campbell.

This is the 13th NFL game that has been postponed due to COVID.

NBC News 11 will still air this match-up this coming Sunday, starting at 11:15 AM Mountain time.



