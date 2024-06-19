New Mexico officials declare a state of emergency

RUIDOSO, N.M. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A state of emergency has been declared in Ruidoso, New Mexico due to wildfires.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Reservation.

The order will free up additional funding and resources to help fight the South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire.

Officials say so far one person has died as a result of the wildfires.

The governor has deployed the National Guard to the area to help wherever needed during the emergency and additional New Mexico State Police are being dispatched.

Governor Grisham said the fires are getting more complicated to address, but noted that the state is using every resource available to combat the fires.

"More than 17 agencies are on the ground working together, both federal and state," Grisham shared.

If you or anyone you know is having difficulty locating a missing loved one please call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767) for reunification support.

Grisham and other state officials are holding a press confernce Wednesday afternoon to provide the latest on the wildfires. To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.