Evacuations ordered following fire in New Mexico

RUIDOSO, N.M. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - An emergency evacuation order was issued for the village of Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Monday, June 17, as the South Fork Fire grew to more than 5,000 acres on Monday evening.

Local authorities told residents to leave immediately and not to try to protect their homes or gather any belongings.

Free lodging and accommodation was being offered to those displaced by the South Fork and Salt fires, officials said.

This footage was filmed by the owner of Cedar Creek Market, who told Storyful that they had to evacuate soon after.