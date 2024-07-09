FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Tracking more extreme and record heat extended until Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION Day is in effect as extremely hot temperatures continue to impact across the Desert Southwest.

It's so important to practice heat safety all hours of the day to prevent heat-related illnesses.

A strong ridge of high pressure is the reason we have been feeling this heat not just for our area but across the region.

Temperatures will continue to trend 10 degrees or more above average for the rest of the work week.

An Excessive Heat WARNING has been extended within the last couple of days and is going to stay in effect until Friday for both Yuma and Imperial counties.

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for parts of the Desert Southwest through Wednesday because of the hot temperatures creating elevated ozone levels (smog).

I am tracking record high and low temperatures for the next several days.

By the weekend, moisture levels will rise allowing our temperatures to cool down a little bit with chances for showers Saturday-Sunday.