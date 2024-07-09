Skip to Content
Top Stories

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Tracking more extreme and record heat extended until Friday

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
Updated
today at 3:21 PM
Published 2:58 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION Day is in effect as extremely hot temperatures continue to impact across the Desert Southwest.

It's so important to practice heat safety all hours of the day to prevent heat-related illnesses.

A strong ridge of high pressure is the reason we have been feeling this heat not just for our area but across the region.

Temperatures will continue to trend 10 degrees or more above average for the rest of the work week.

An Excessive Heat WARNING has been extended within the last couple of days and is going to stay in effect until Friday for both Yuma and Imperial counties.

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for parts of the Desert Southwest through Wednesday because of the hot temperatures creating elevated ozone levels (smog).

I am tracking record high and low temperatures for the next several days.

By the weekend, moisture levels will rise allowing our temperatures to cool down a little bit with chances for showers Saturday-Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content