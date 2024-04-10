YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Our Weather Authority team is launching a new tool to help you prepare for severe weather.

They will be called Weather Authority First Alert and First Alert Action Days.

Here in the Desert Southwest, we have some very impactful weather that includes high winds, record heat, and even flooding.

Having these Weather Authority First Day and First Alert Action Days will help you prepare before, during, and through the severe weather.

Yuma is the sunniest place on earth, but on other days it can be drastic.

Heat, rain, winds, freezing temps, and flooding.

We experience it all over the Desert Southwest.

When severe weather is coming, Chief Weather Forecaster Melissa Zaremba will issue a Weather Authority First Alert Day, days ahead to prepare for the First Alert Action Day.

Then once the severe weather arrives, a Weather Authority First Alert Action Day will take place for when all the action is happening.

A few things that trigger an action day are temperatures at or above 115 degrees, wind gusts over 40 MPH, and heavy rainfall with measurable rain.

This is to help prepare you for things you can encounter on the roads and prepare you at home.

It's important to watch KYMA News 11 and look out for these icons on the 8-day forecast.

I will guide you in my daily weather forecasts on the steps and precautions you will need to take leading to severe weather events.

The following conditions will trigger a First Alert Weather Alert.

This includes, but is not limited to:

Excessive heat: 115°+ or 12°+ above normal

Strong winds: Gusts over 40+ MPH

Measurable rain: Any measurable rain or 0.10"+

Wildfires: Fire weather conditions, reduced air quality and/or visibility

These are in addition to any warnings that the National Weather Service office issues.