AWCTheatre to host an evening with local author

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Theatre Club is presenting When the Lantern Swings: An evening with Yuma author Allen T. Grimes.

In a press release, the club "will bring to life one of Grimes' short stories," which is adapted for "voice acting by Jonathan Close and Ann Wilkinson," who are professors at AWC.

"I first became aware of Allen's work when his spouse, AWC Vocal Music Professor Deltrina Grimes, shared some of his short stories with me a few years ago. I always wanted to turn them into radio plays...When Allen's latest novel was published, I called upon another great local talent, English Professor Jonathan Close, for a collaboration. Between Allen, Jonathan, and the cast – I think we have a good story for Halloween!" Ann Wilkinson, AWC Theatre Professor

AWC says Grims' novels include The Faces of the Deep, The Wicked Shall Rot, The Ghosts of Lake Hope and his recent novel When the Lantern Swings, which was published in July 2024.

"As a local artist, I've been truly humbled by the support I've received from the community at large and the Arizona Western College Theatre Department in particular," Grimes expressed.

During the event, Grimes will read a passage from his new book after the performance, and will participate in a Q&A session and book signing, which are available for purchase at the event, AWC says.

The event, which is free, will be held next Wednesday at the Theatre building at AWC from 7:00pm-8:00pm.

