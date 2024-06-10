FDA rescinds marketing ban on Juul vaping

Skip to Content
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A marketing ban on vaping products produced by e-cigarette maker Juul Labs has been lifted.

On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced marketing denial orders for the company's products are rescinded.

Juul confirmed its products can stay on shelves as a scientific review is done.

A marketing ban was slapped on the company's products by the FDA in 2022, covering devices, tobacco, and menthol-flavored pods. That order, however, was stayed weeks later to allow for additional scientific review. But, the denial order at the time was not officially rescinded.

The FDA says rescinding the marketing ban "does not indicate whether the applications are likely to be authorized or denied."

Regulators say no decision has been made on if products will ultimately stay on the market.

Juul says it looks forward to working again with the FDA on the scientific review to get marketing authorization for its products.

