Local reaction to Biden’s executive order on border

President Joe Biden signed an executive order that would shut down asylum requests at the U.S.-Mexico border once the average number of daily encounters hits 2,500 between official ports of entry.

The restrictions would end two weeks after the number of crossers at the border dips below 1,500 for more than a week. Data shows that for most of the last nine years, border stops have not fallen below 1,500 per day.

