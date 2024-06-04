President Biden issues executive order regarding the border

UPDATE (11:19 AM): President Biden held a press conference to discuss the border executive order that he signed.

UPDATE (10:49 AM): Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego issued a statement following President Biden signing the border executive order:

"We have to do more to address the crisis at Arizona's border, especially in the wake of politicians putting partisan games ahead of finding solutions by once again blocking the bipartisan border deal in the Senate. Today's announcement is a step in the right direction, but we still have more work to do. We also need to hire more border patrol agents, fix our broken asylum system, and keep our communities safe – solutions put forward in the legislation I introduced just weeks ago. That's what Arizonans deserve. I encourage all of my peers who are serious about securing our border to support my bills today."

UPDATE (10:41 AM): Arizona Representative Raul Grijalva issued the following statement on President Biden's border executive order:

"This executive action represents a significant departure from President Biden's promise of a more humane and just approach to immigration. It tramples on the universal right to claim asylum and prevents migrants from attempting to legally access safety and security in the United States. It is ripe for legal challenges and antithetical to our values. Rather than appeasing Republicans who continuously refuse to work on bipartisan legislation and block immigration solutions for political gain, I urge President Biden, instead, to use his authority to take concrete action to help fix our broken immigration system. That starts with sending more resources to border communities, expanding legal pathways, streamlining the asylum seeking process, making it easier for individuals and families to work and live here, and creating a pathway to citizenship to give millions the certainty they deserve. As a nation, we must enact policies that tackle the underlying root issues that cause migration, as they will continue worsen without action. We must implement real solutions to solve the issues at the border which means listening to border communities and their needs and simplifying the process for asylum seekers to contribute to our nation."

UPDATE (9:34 AM): President Biden has announced a new measure to limit daily unauthoritized crossing at the U.S.-Mexico Border.

Following the announcement, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly issued the following statement:

"President Biden's plan is a welcome action that will help address urgent needs at the border. In Arizona, where Border Patrol agents and nonprofits are often overwhelmed by daily migrant crossings, this new effort will support their crucial work and help relieve border communities from the burden of our broken immigration system. But make no mistake—this is only necessary because Congress has failed to do its dutyto help fix the border and there is no substitute for that. The Senate has twice had the opportunity to take up an agreement negotiated by Republicans and Democrats to invest in more Border Patrol agents, technology and personnel to stop fentanyl, officers to quickly screen asylum claims, and other lasting solutions, but both times my Republican colleagues walked away. Today is a step forward for the federal government to better support Arizona and I'll keep working with anyone to fix our border and our broken immigration system."

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden is expected to issue a long-anticipated executive order as early as Tuesday to partially shut down asylum processing along the U.S.-Mexico border, three people briefed on the planned announcement told CBS News.

The sweeping move is expected to allow U.S. immigration officials to quickly deport migrants who enter the U.S. illegally, without processing their asylum claims, when border crossings surpass a certain threshold, the people said.

It would rely on a presidential authority known as 212(f), which gained infamy during the Trump administration when it was used to enact several immigration restrictions, including the so-called "travel ban."

The partial ban on asylum claims is expected to be activated when daily migrant apprehensions between ports of entry surpass 2,500, two sources briefed on the policy told CBS News, meaning it would likely take effect immediately.

In May, Border Patrol recorded an average of 3,800 migrant apprehensions each day, according to agency data obtained by CBS News. The sources cautioned that the threshold in the final order could be adjusted at the last minute.