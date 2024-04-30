Four officers killed in North Carolina shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least four law enforcement officers were killed in a shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday.

Two of those officers, Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott, were both 14-year North Carolina of Department of Adult Correction (NCDAC) veterans. They were task force officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Poloche joined the unit in 2013. He leaves behind a wife and two children. Elliott joined the NCDAC Special Operations and Intelligence Unit in 2016. He leaves behind a wife and one child.

A third officer with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, who has not been named, was also killed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) Officer Joshua Eyer also died in the shooting. He had been with the department for six years and is survived by his wife and three-year-old son.

Four other law enforcement officers, including three with CMPD, and another agent with the task force were also wounded in the shooting.