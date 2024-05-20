Yuma High School presents “Jailhouse Art”

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma High School Art Program hosted its annual end-of-year art exhibit titled "Jailhouse Art."

Friends, families, and alumni came out to view the exhibit and see what the students have been working on all year.

Students were able to choose the theme and pieces they wanted to showcase.

The art exhibit features paintings, sculptures, and drawings from students from beginner to expert levels.

"You get this input from the community, from their peers, and they get more excited about it. They finally start lighting up about their work, "Oh yeah, I do love this, that is cool", just sharing it, you see them get that sense of being proud of their work," says Jillian Van Horn, Art Teacher at Yuma High School.

Visitors were able to vote on categories including best abstract work, best use of color, and best overall.

Winners will receive a certificate and have their artwork put on display.