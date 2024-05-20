Yuma County Board of Supervisors share their thoughts on HCR 2060

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors shared on Monday how immigration measure HCR 2060, also called “Secure the Border Act” could impact our community.

“The public is one tired of the government not doing their job and they are looking for any avenue that will fill that gap," said Darren Simmons, Yuma County Board of Supervisor for District 3.

Through this resolution, voters could potentially decide this November if local law enforcement officers can arrest migrants who are crossing illegally.

One supervisor who's in favor of the resolution shared he would like to see a change in the text.

“And what they would like is the ability to do is ask for the definition of “Operation StoneGarden” to be enhanced so that they are actually able to enforce the law," said Jonathan Lines, Yuma County Board of Supervisor for District 2.

Another supervisor said this would impact our area's economy.

“And my comment is, state put your money where your mouth is… If this goes up and becomes law then the state better provide the funds for us to be able to enforce it because the county can’t," said Lynne Pancrazi, Yuma County Board of Supervisor for District 5.