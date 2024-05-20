Surprise Police rescue baby held hostage

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video attached to this article is from the Surprise Police Department and may contain some graphic images. Please watch with caution.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Surprise Police Department released bodycam footage on Monday of when its officers rescued a baby who was held hostage.

Surprise police responded to a call on Friday, May 17, about a woman and infant being held hostage.

According to the Surprise Police Department, officers learned a woman was held hostage in her home by the father of her child since 3 a.m. on that Friday morning.

Police say after breaking into the home, the suspect, 51-year-old Todd Christopher Marchetti, would not let the victim and their infant leave causing the woman to fear for their safety.

Surprise police said the victim eventually got away from Marchetti and found help from a nearby construction crew who made a 9-1-1 call. Officers then learned the infant was still in the home with Marchetti.

Once officers arrived at the home, they heard multiple rounds of gunfire from inside and an officer fired one round toward the home where Marchetti was.

Surprise police said officers worked to force entry into the home to rescue the infant and did not make contact with Marchetti.

Officers were able to rescue the infant who had multiple gunshot wounds.

The infant was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

The Surprise Police Department said local agencies including SWAT teams responded to the situation and attempted to make a peaceful resolution with Marchetti but he refused to come out of his home.

There was an hours-long standoff, and shortly after 3 p.m., a fire began in the home while Marchetti was inside, said Surprise police.

Surprise police said fire crews were unable to tend to the fire due to the possible threat and sounds of gunfire coming from inside the house.

The Surprise Police Department said once it was safe for investigators to enter the home, they found the remains of Marchetti which appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the cause of death is still pending the results of the medical examiner's full report.