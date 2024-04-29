Longshoremen wait for work following Baltimore bridge collapse

ELKRIDGE, Md. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - It's been one month since the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, and the city has come together to help those who've been impacted.

This includes many longshoremen at the Port of Baltimore who are out of work until the bridge is repaired.

"You never think it's gonna happen to you," said Michael Heckner, a longshoreman.

For Heckner and his son Luke, their meal means a lot more.

"Things that I were planning, summer vacations. Everything''s being put on hold," Heckner shared.

Stepping up

Heckner is one of thousands of longshoremen whose jobs have been put on hold due to the collapse of the Key Bridge.

"You know, it's been a struggle. I personally have only received two unemployment payments and that's it. Everything's been on hold and it's just...it's been a nightmare," Heckner expressed.

"This is the first time I've ever experienced this unemployment in dealing with our hardship," said Ronald Bird, another longshoreman.

Saval Foodservice and their suppliers are stepping into help. They invited hundreds of other Baltimore longshoremen affected by the tragedy for lunch and to pick up free groceries to feed their families.

"When something like this hits so close to home. We try to help out in any way we can and they're not alone," said Brian Saval, Vice President of Saval Foodservice.

Grateful

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is also working to help. On Friday, the church teamed up with other organizations to donate $10,000 worth of supplies.

"To be able to help in any way that we can to lessen the burden and ease the load," said one church member.

"We sought out different resources and have been doing a number of things," said another church member.

Supplies included diapers and baby formula for families with young children.

"Everyone donating their time to put this together for us is huge," Heckner further expressed.

"I really want to say to the longshoreman family, to the longshoreman families, that we have to hold on until this economy get better," Bird added.

Many of the longshoremen say that they're grateful for the community support.