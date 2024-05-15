Attempted murder suspect arrested

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspect was arrested and accused of shooting a Brawley woman in April.

The Brawley Police Department said they identified the shooter as a 30-year-old man.

On Friday, May 10, Brawley police recognized the suspect in the area of Main Street and Fifth Street.

Brawley police said when they tried to contact him, he left on foot and was arrested.

The 30-year-old suspect was booked into the Imperial County Sheriff's Office for Attempted Murder and Assault with a Firearm and is being held on a $1 million bail.

We were able to obtain video from a Brawley resident who captured the man shooting at something in April and it showed him running off after firing several shots.

Afterward, on Saturday, April 13, a vehicle pulled up to the Brawley Police Department and a man jumped out screaming for help saying the passenger had been shot.

The woman who was shot was taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital and was expected to make a full recovery.

The Brawley Police Department said that based on the preliminary investigation and evidence collected, the shooting appeared to be a targeted attack.

If you or anyone else have information on this case, contact Detective Salvador Melendez at (760) 344-2111.