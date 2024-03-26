Skip to Content
Container ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, search underway

BALTIMORE, Mary. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A container ship rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, early Tuesday morning, causing it to snap in several places and plunge into the river below.

Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters, and rescuers were searching for at least seven people.

According to Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace, two people were pulled from the waters under the Francis Scott Key Bridge, one in serious condition.

The Maryland governor declared a state of emergency and a search-and-rescue operation is underway.

Shipping giant Maersk confirmed in a statement that the DALI ship, operated and managed by a company called Synergy Group, was charted to transport its customers' cargo.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said there is no intelligence or any indication that the incident was intentional.

