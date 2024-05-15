Boston’s Pizza in Yuma receives All-Star Award for community engagement and performance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Boston’s Pizza in Yuma earned an award for its community engagement and outstanding performance.

The All-Star Award is given by the company to a location that is a leader in performance, community involvement, and guest feedback throughout the year.

The restaurant hosts many community events like bike nights, takeovers, and fundraising basketball tournaments where portions of the proceeds go towards helping local charities.

We spoke with the manager about the impact the restaurant has had on our community.

"Just this year alone, some of the highlights are we've raised over $3,000 for veterans… In the last two years, we've raised over $5,000 for kid's Power Pack Yuma, in partnership with Vertical Church, that helps feed kids over the weekend who might be indigent," said Tyler Claar, Manager at Boston's Pizza in Yuma.

Boston's Pizza said the award is a payoff for all the hard work and effort they put in.

The restaurant is located inside the Yuma Four Points Hotel by Sheraton on Avenue 3E.