Yuma local thanks doctors on National Trauma Survivors Day

Blake Thomas
today at 11:03 AM
Published 11:24 AM

May 15 is National Trauma Survivors Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Blake Thomas is thanking Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix after he lost his arm in a construction mining accident at his family business last summer in Yuma.

The accident happened in July 2023 when Blake was clearing a pile-up in a feeder used to crush rocks.

He was then flown to Dignity Health where he had to undergo five staged operations over about a month.

Valeria Rodriguez will have the full story tonight on News 11 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

