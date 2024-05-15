Capital Improvement Program to receive citizen feedback

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents of Yuma County will have a chance to give their opinions on Wednesday evening on some of the major projects happening in Yuma over the next five years.

The Capital Improvement Program is used for big purchases and helps the city take a look at what projects to invest on in the long term.

The city explained how locals can make a difference at Wednesday's meeting.

“What is happening tonight is there is an opportunity for public comment and then THE council can add their reaction to that public comment and then provide direction to staff to see if there’s any adjustments that need to be made is approved,” said Dave Nash, City of Yuma Public Affairs Coordinator.

We’ll have an update on how the meeting went and what projects caught the most attention tonight at 10.