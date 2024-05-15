47th annual Peace Officer Memorial Day Service honors law enforcement professionals

Memorial service is being held on Wednesday, May 15, at the Fallen Officers Memorial Monument located at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 47th annual Peace Officer Memorial Day Service is taking place at the Fallen Officer Monument for National Law Enforcement Week.

The memorial service is a special time to honor Yuma law enforcement professionals who help make our area safer.

The Yuma Police Department said it will honor those who have passed away in the line of duty as well as those who still serve.

“It’s very important to remember this. They sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to protect our community. Every year we get together to celebrate them, so we don’t forget them," said Yuma Police Department Sergeant Lori Franklin.

The one-hour service starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

There will be speeches in honor of these officers and a 21-gun salute to remember those who have sacrificed their lives for our safety.

Thank you to our officers who have dedicated their lives to this community. We appreciate your service.