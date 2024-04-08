Cities across America prepare for solar eclipse

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Cities across the U.S. are preparing for the solar eclipse Monday. In Terre Haute, Indiana, 25,000 to 50,000 visitors are expected.

Many organizations and governments in the area will be hosting specialized events around the once in a lifetime event.

In the downtown area of Terre Haute, an eclipse festival will take place Monday that will include food and craft vendors, activities and music.

Two-thirds of the state of Indiana is in the path of totality.

Springfield, Missouri

The City of Springfield, Missouri will be hosting a solar eclipse watch party at hammons field Monday.

Field organizers partnered with Vision Clinic to provide solar eclipse glasses for a $1 donation that will go to a charity of their choice.

Organizers say Monday will be a little different than your typical Cardinals game. Concessions won't be open, but admission and parking will be free. The parking lot across from the field will be free and open to the public.

The eclipse is expected to start around 1:52pm Central and last until about 2:02pm Central in Springfield, Missouri.

Bay Area and Boston

In the Bay Area, many are making plans to throw watch parties for the special event.

Viewers in the area are not expected to be able to observe the total eclipse in its entirety, but they still should have a clear view of at least a part of the event.

Boston is another area that is not really in the pat of totality, but people in the state will get to see decent coverage of the eclipse.

The moon is expected to cover about 92% of the sun at the height of the eclipse in Boston, which should happen shortly before 3:30pm.

Whether the eclipse is being viewed in the path of totality or not, experts are warning people not to stare directly at the sun without proper eye protection.