Skip to Content
Yuma County

Yuma County hosts “topping out” ceremony for new administration services building

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 3:13 PM
Published 3:18 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County hosted a "topping out" ceremony for its new building in downtown Yuma on Monday.

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors signed the final steel beam to be placed atop the new Yuma County Administration Services Building.

This ceremony marks the completion of the steel skeleton of the building and the beginning of the interior build.

The three-story building will house eight Yuma County Service Departments including Election Services, County Administration, and a new Board of Supervisors auditorium.

"The main purpose of this building is to consolidate a lot of the county services. We'll have eight different departments and numerous divisions located in one place so people don't have to go to so many different places to take care of business with the county," shared Dave Hylland, Construction Projects Director for Yuma County.

The crane will depart following the placement of the final beam.

Yuma County said that construction is set to be complete by June 2025.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content