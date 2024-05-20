Yuma County hosts “topping out” ceremony for new administration services building

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County hosted a "topping out" ceremony for its new building in downtown Yuma on Monday.

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors signed the final steel beam to be placed atop the new Yuma County Administration Services Building.

This ceremony marks the completion of the steel skeleton of the building and the beginning of the interior build.

The three-story building will house eight Yuma County Service Departments including Election Services, County Administration, and a new Board of Supervisors auditorium.

"The main purpose of this building is to consolidate a lot of the county services. We'll have eight different departments and numerous divisions located in one place so people don't have to go to so many different places to take care of business with the county," shared Dave Hylland, Construction Projects Director for Yuma County.

The crane will depart following the placement of the final beam.

Yuma County said that construction is set to be complete by June 2025.