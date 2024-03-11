“Live with Kelly and Mark” hosts post-Oscars show

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - "Live with Kelly and Mark" was back at the Dolby Theatre for their After Oscars Show.

Kelly Ripa and her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, took over Hollywood for their live After Oscars Show, just hours after the 96th Academy Awards, and there were even 40 loyal viewers from Yuma and the Imperial Valley who got to enjoy the show.

The Academy Awards may be the biggest night in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean the fun doesn't continue into the next morning!

Kelly and Mark welcomed special celebrity guests, and around 3,000 of their biggest fans who got up early to be in the audience.

"Just knowing that hours before, so many movie stars that we love. We love their work, so many artists, musicians, directors, writers who we’ve admired their work all throughout the year, were just in those seats, and I think that’s what brings the people back." Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, co-hosts of Live with Kelly and Mark

These include several lucky Yuma and Imperial Valley viewers who won a trip to be at the show.

"We rode the bus at 10:30 at night, we got in at 3:30 and it was fun, tiring but were here," said Francisca Aguirre, a Yuma resident.

Fun bus contest winners were treated like VIPs sitting in the center, just a few rows away from the Dolby Theatre stage.

"I almost fell off my couch, I was so excited, I couldn’t believe I actually won something. It’s dynamic, it’s a cool vibe," said Brenda Lancaster, a winter visitor.

Our viewers also got to share the excitement of Mark Consuelos’s first ever After Oscars Show co-hosting with his wife.

"It was really special to see all the fans come from all over the country. They were here early, and it was packed," Consuelos shared.

Kelly and Mark say one highlight of their Oscars experience is the thrill of talking to award winners whose lives have just changed forever.