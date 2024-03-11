Skip to Content
Top Stories

FBI captures fugitive from Georgia in Mexico

By ,
today at 9:59 AM
Published 10:30 AM

(KYMA, KECY) - Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta have captured a fugitive from Georgia.

In a press release, in collaboration with FBI branch in Phoenix as well as law enforcement partners in Mexico, the FBI have arrested David Young over the weekend in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

The FBI says Young was "last of 76 people indicted in Operation Ghost Busted in January 2023" as the case remains the "largest indictment in Southern District of Georgia history."

The FBI also says they issued a federal arrest warrant for Young back in December of 2022 after being charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance.

young-captureDownload

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content