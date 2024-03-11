FBI captures fugitive from Georgia in Mexico

(KYMA, KECY) - Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Atlanta have captured a fugitive from Georgia.

In a press release, in collaboration with FBI branch in Phoenix as well as law enforcement partners in Mexico, the FBI have arrested David Young over the weekend in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

The FBI says Young was "last of 76 people indicted in Operation Ghost Busted in January 2023" as the case remains the "largest indictment in Southern District of Georgia history."

The FBI also says they issued a federal arrest warrant for Young back in December of 2022 after being charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance.