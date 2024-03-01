FBI searching for Georgia fugitive who may be in Mexico or Arizona

(KYMA, KECY) - FBI Atlanta Special Agents said they are searching for fugitive David DeWayne Young who could be hiding in Puerto Penasco, Sonora, Mexico, and has potential ties to the Phoenix area.

According to the FBI, Young is still at large after Operation Ghost Busted happened on January 11, 2023, across Southeast Georgia.

The FBI said Young is the final fugitive of 76 defendants named in the largest indictment in the Southern District of Georgia’s history.

He is charged with drug trafficking conspiracy tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang.

He goes by the nickname, "Khaos," or by his middle name, "DeWayne."

Young is six feet tall and has distinctive tattoos covering portions of his face and neck but can possibly disguise those markings with makeup, said the FBI.

The FBI said a federal arrest warrant was issued for Young in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Georgia in December 2022 after he was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance.

If you or anyone has information concerning Mr. Young, contact the FBI's Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000.

You can also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.