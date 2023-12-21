Skip to Content
Top Stories

Officials say missing teen and suspect were found in Tecate

KYMA
By
today at 12:34 PM
Published 1:16 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico officials say they found Lorenzo Guerrero and Raine Gonzalez in Tecate, Mexico.

Lorenzo Guerrero is accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old from Brawley more than a week ago and is now facing extradition.

The California Highway Patrol announced law enforcement found the young girl in Mexico on Tuesday, December 19. 

The FBI were working with the Mexican authorities to locate and safely locate the juvenile and they were both located in Tecate, Mexico.

Gonzalez was first reported as a runaway teen on December 11 but as the case evolved it was handed over to the FBI.

Documents from the U.S. District Court show Guerrero has had previous run-ins with the law including an escape from taft correctional institution located near Bakersfield, California.

He also had a restraining order from his ex-wife.

The FBI said Guerrero is now facing federal kidnapping charges in the Southern District of California.  

We'll let you know when he makes his first court appearance.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content