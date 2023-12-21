Officials say missing teen and suspect were found in Tecate

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico officials say they found Lorenzo Guerrero and Raine Gonzalez in Tecate, Mexico.

Lorenzo Guerrero is accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old from Brawley more than a week ago and is now facing extradition.

The California Highway Patrol announced law enforcement found the young girl in Mexico on Tuesday, December 19.

The FBI were working with the Mexican authorities to locate and safely locate the juvenile and they were both located in Tecate, Mexico.

Gonzalez was first reported as a runaway teen on December 11 but as the case evolved it was handed over to the FBI.

Documents from the U.S. District Court show Guerrero has had previous run-ins with the law including an escape from taft correctional institution located near Bakersfield, California.

He also had a restraining order from his ex-wife.

The FBI said Guerrero is now facing federal kidnapping charges in the Southern District of California.

We'll let you know when he makes his first court appearance.