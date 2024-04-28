Skip to Content
National Politics

Mitch McConnell on leaving the Senate and former President Trump’s immunity claims

By ,
today at 9:56 AM
Published 10:19 AM

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday saying before leaving the Senate, he intends to use his influence "no matter who gets elected president, to increase our defense budget."

When asked if that means potentially going against the GOP and Donald Trump, McConnell says, "I’ve been willing to do that."

During the interview, McConnell says he stands by "everything" he said in the wake of the January 6 Capitol attack, including that former President Trump is not immune from criminal prosecution.

"Obviously, it'll be up to the Supreme Court to decide whether I was correct," McConnell tells Brennan.

To watch more of Brennan's interview with McConnell, click here.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content