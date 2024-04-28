Mitch McConnell on leaving the Senate and former President Trump’s immunity claims

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation Sunday saying before leaving the Senate, he intends to use his influence "no matter who gets elected president, to increase our defense budget."

When asked if that means potentially going against the GOP and Donald Trump, McConnell says, "I’ve been willing to do that."

During the interview, McConnell says he stands by "everything" he said in the wake of the January 6 Capitol attack, including that former President Trump is not immune from criminal prosecution.

"Obviously, it'll be up to the Supreme Court to decide whether I was correct," McConnell tells Brennan.

