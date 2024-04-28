President Biden, journalists and others gather for 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Joe Biden, journalists and celebrities all gathered in Washington, D.C. on Saturday for the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner.

According to the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA), the dinner serves as a main source of revenue to finance the work of journalists as well as provide scholarships to help the next generation of journalists.

This year's dinner was hosted by Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost. NBC News correspondent and President of the WHCA, Kelly O'Donnell, kicked off the event by delivering opening remarks.

The night's remarks were aimed at casting a spotlight on the many journalists detained and otherwise persecuted around the globe for doing their jobs.

The event was also met with resistance from pro-Palestinian protesters who were stationed outside of Hilton Jotel. Law enforcement instituted extra street closures and other measures to ensure safety and security for attendees.

During the dinner, President Biden delivered remarks before the crowd of nearly 3,000 people.

"It's been a year since I delivered this speech and my wife chills tonight was worried how I do. I told her, 'Don't worry. Just like riding the bike.' She said, "'hat's what I'm worried about.' Of course, the 2024 elections is in full swing. And yes, age is an issue. I'm a grown man running against a six year old." President Joe Biden

The president showed off his humorous side with jokes aimed at his age and his political rival Donald Trump.

"Age is the only thing we have in common. My vice president actually endorses me. I had a great stretch since the State of the Union. But Donald's had few tough days lately. You might call it Stormy weather. What the hell? Trump's so desperate he started reading those Bibles. He's selling. Then he got through the first commandment. You shall have no other gods before me. That's when he put it down and said, 'This book is not for me.'" President Joe Biden

He also took a moment to thank the free press and called for the immediate release of American journalists being detained in Russia.