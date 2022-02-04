Meth worth over $120K found inside tire in Indio

Vehicle stop leads to discovery of meth

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man who was trying to smuggle meth.

At about 9:10 p.m., agents stopped a vehicle on Interstate 10 near the Golf Center Parkway exit.

A K-9 detection team pointed the agents towards the trunk where they found a tire that was not like the others on the vehicle.

Within the larger-than-usual tire was a sealed bag containing a white substance and tested positive for meth.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was arrested for possession of an illegal drug, with the meth having an estimated value of over $122,000.