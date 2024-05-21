Skip to Content
Imperial County

Imperial Irrigation District launches tree planting grant in Imperial County

Imperial Irrigation District
By
today at 3:53 PM
Published 3:57 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) has launched a grant to combat heat and beautify communities with trees in Imperial County.

The "Public Green Space Grant Program" awards up to $35,000 for tree-planting projects in public places.

The initiative aims to decrease urban heat, reduce temperatures, and beautify local communities.

IID said these trees increase air quality, energy conservation, and overall well-being.

They have supplied thousands of trees to locals since 2021.

"This is a very civic-minded project, we've been including the residential IID energy customers for a long time, and this now includes cities, counties, and civic-minded organizations," said Robert Schettler, Public Information Officer at IID.

IID invites communities, cities, and organizations to apply for the grant.

The deadline is July 1, 2024.

To learn where you can apply, visit here.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

