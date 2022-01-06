Derek Runnion’s dad feels murder plea agreement is not sufficient

News 11's April Hettinger spoke with Runnion's father following Thursday's hearing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A father is speaking out after learning the two suspects tied to the murder of his son will be offered a plea deal.

Derek Runnion went missing in Yuma back in March.

Shortly after, his body was found showing signs of a brutal murder. He was stabbed, shot and burned.

Now, the two murder suspects, Erick Chavez and Jonissa Jones could be offered a plea agreement, but Derek's dad, Michael Runnion doesn't think it's enough.

"I don't think that myself or Derek's family wants to accept anything that's less than natural life in prison, at the very least" Michael explained. "This was a very brutal and heinous crime. Derek didn't get a plea, you know?"

The state put a verbal plea on the table, but it will be formally announced at the next hearing when the two suspects can either accept or decline the offer.

"We are pretty sure that they're not going to accept the plea offer and it will go to trial, and it sound like the prosecutor is very confident about going to trial with it, so we just got to keep our hopes up for that," Michael stated.

Derek's dad says the state is almost positive they have sufficient evidence if the case goes to trial.

Even though Derek is no longer around, his dad still feels his son's presence.

"He didn't deserve this, and he's always on our mind every single day," Michael said. "He's here with us in our hearts."

Next month, we'll find out whether this case will go to trial or if the plea will be accepted.

