today at 7:22 pm
Dad pleads to find missing Yuma son

CBS 13's April Hettinger talks to the missing man's loved ones about his disappearance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Six days have gone by since 31-year-old Derek Runnion was last seen, and now his loved ones are begging him to come home or return their phone calls.

His dad, Michael Runnion, has some words for his son.

"Derek, Derek, son. If you are out there and you see this, please, please call me, text me, let me know where you are," Runnion said. "I need you home son. I love you. Jesus loves you."

His dad says they had a trip to Bullhead City, Nevada planned for this weekend, and it's not like him to just disappear.

"Derek had left Wednesday evening from the residence to go work on his car with a friend that he had randomly met at the Walmart here," Runnion explained. "We're believing the one on Pacific Avenue."

Derek's roommate, Damon Anderson, last saw Derek around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"The next day, he didn't come back, so he usually showed up for dinner time because we'd have dinner with my parents, and then at 10 o'clock every night we always took the dogs for a walk. So, kind of the first red flag was that at dinner time he didn't show up."

Anderson was concerned when Friday rolled around and still no sign of Derek, so they filed a police report with the Yuma Police Department (YPD).

They started putting up flyers Tuesday in common areas of Yuma like downtown, 4th avenue and West Wetlands hoping that he'll come home.

"My son has two dogs he loves very much who he very rarely leaves behind," Runnion stated.

Yuma police have been in close contact with the family regarding any leads.

"Working with YPD, they told us they've done a few things. They tried to ping his phone, they're doing lane checks at the border, they're following up different leads," Anderson said. "There have been a couple call-ins in the last few days saying that there may have been a sighting of him."

If enough suspicious evidence is collected, YPD might have to turn over the investigation.

"It is possible they will turn it over to detectives if it gets to that point," Runnion explained.

Derek drives a 2003 maroon Mercury Sedan with Wisconsin plates.

He is also part of the LGBTQ community.

Anyone with information about Derek's whereabouts is asked to contact YPD at 78-Crime.

April Hettinger

