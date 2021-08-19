Border Patrol apprehends over 380 migrants in one night

Includes three large groups of 49, 81 and 58

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol released a photo Thursday morning over their Twitter and Facebook pages announcing an apprehension of more than 380 undocumented individuals overnight.

Agents also mentioned that the peoples apprehended included a large groups of 49, 81, 58.

These apprehensions greatly contrast the daily average of migrant apprehensions that were down from 620 to approximately 500, when agents had observed the first downward trend since October 2020.

The combination of agents working remotely as well as fewer apprehensions help reduce the number of migrants in holding facilities. For the first time in several months, all local holding facilities, including soft-sided facilities are no longer at max capacity.

If the downward trend continues, some soft-sided holding facilities could possibly close down.