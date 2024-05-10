Skip to Content
Yuma County

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive accepting donations

By
today at 2:56 PM
Published 3:03 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gather up your non-perishable food donations for your letter carrier to pick up on Saturday.

The annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive features mail carriers picking up and delivering your non-perishable donations to the Yuma Community Food Bank and Crossroads Mission.

The stamp-out hunger effort takes place across the United States and is the country's largest single-day food drive.

These donations help fill the shelves of local food pantries and continue the fight to end hunger across the country.

"You know our community is very generous. They always support causes that are good for the community… Keep that in mind, that it's always non-perishables that we're looking for and put them by your mailbox, it's easy-peasy!" said Shara Whitehead, CEO at Yuma Community Food Bank.

Items can be left in bags or boxes.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit here for the Yuma Community Food Bank and here for Crossroads Mission.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content