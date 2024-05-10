Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive accepting donations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gather up your non-perishable food donations for your letter carrier to pick up on Saturday.

The annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive features mail carriers picking up and delivering your non-perishable donations to the Yuma Community Food Bank and Crossroads Mission.

The stamp-out hunger effort takes place across the United States and is the country's largest single-day food drive.

These donations help fill the shelves of local food pantries and continue the fight to end hunger across the country.

"You know our community is very generous. They always support causes that are good for the community… Keep that in mind, that it's always non-perishables that we're looking for and put them by your mailbox, it's easy-peasy!" said Shara Whitehead, CEO at Yuma Community Food Bank.

Items can be left in bags or boxes.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer, visit here for the Yuma Community Food Bank and here for Crossroads Mission.