USBP: Apprehensions down for first time since October

Yuma Sector seeing fewer migrants crossing after Federal Judge issues 'remain in Mexico' ruling - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The daily average of migrant apprehensions is down from 620 to approximately 500. It's the first downward trend since October 2020.

Some speculate it's due to a Federal Judge in Texas directing the Biden administration to reinstate a "remain in Mexico" policy. It forces migrants to wait in Mexico after being processed and given a court date. Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents say they're already noticing an impact.

In addition to fewer migrants crossing the Yuma Sector in recent weeks, agents are also getting remote help to process migrants. They're getting backup from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers from around the country. As a result, all local holding facilities, including soft-sided facilities are no longer at max capacity.

Monday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif speaks with Yuma Sector agents about the recent drop in migrant apprehensions.