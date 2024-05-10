Skip to Content
Kofa teacher awarded Yuma County Teacher of the Month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A special classroom surprise for a local teacher.

Kiley Mackell, a CTE Biomedical Technology teacher at Kofa High School, was presented with the Teacher of the Month award.

The recognition was handed down from the Yuma County School Superintendent's Office.

Miss Mackell was visibly happy and in a bit of shock.

"I always get a little embarrassed I tend to be a little bit shy so it's hard for me but definitely is nice to know that people recognize the things that I'm doing," said Kiley Mackell, CTE Biomedical Technology teacher

Kiley received a $100 check and a trophy.

The Yuma County School Superintendent's Office recognizes one teacher every month from each school district.

