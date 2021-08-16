Sexual abuse charges against former Brawley Police officer dismissed

Top Stories

News 11's Wiley Jawhary talks to Ricardo Valdez about his legal ordeal

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Charges have been dismissed against a former Brawley police officer accused of sexually abusing a woman in 2020 while on duty.

The four charges that 33-year-old Ricardo Gabriel Valdez was facing were dropped in July. Court records show the District Attorney dropped the charges after not finding any evidence.

Valdez says he is trying to leave this chapter behind.

“I am very relieved that the truth finally came out, and I am happy that the District attorney did the right thing,” he said.

As for Valdez himself, he has since stepped down from the force. The attorney says that this could happen to anyone.

