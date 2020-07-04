Brawley Police officer arrested for “criminal sexual assault” while on duty

Crime

A Brawley Police Officer was arrested Friday afternoon, for an alleged rape, that happened in the city of Brawley; according to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office. In a separate press release from the City of Brawley, the alleged incident is described as a "criminal sexual assault," that happened while the 32-year-old officer was on duty.

Authorities say the accusation was reported June 24th, but again, he was taken into custody July 3rd. The Brawley Police Officer was placed on administrative leave the day the complaint was made. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

KYMA has a policy to not identify suspects, until he or she is formally charged in court. Download our free News 11 app, to be notified.

The suspect was booked into jail, on multiple felony charges, according to ICSO. The San Diego Sheriff's Department and Brawley Police Department also assisted with this investigation.

This is a developing story.