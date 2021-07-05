Man arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash in Mexicali

Top Stories

Mother and daughter killed - police blame drunk driver for crash

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexicali police have one man in custody in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left two women dead.

The crash happened in late May. Police say a car ran down a mother and daughter as they crossed the street, then continued on without stopping. Officers say the driver of that car managed to elude capture until Sunday, when they arrested him in Sonora, Mexico. Police turned him over to the Baja California Attorney General's office for prosecution. He'll face a judge for the first time Monday evening.

The victim's family has been outspoken about the delay in an arrest in this case. They recently demanded justice from Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during his visit to Mexicali on June 25. They claim the city is corrupt.

KYMA.com and T3's Nassieli Pizano will continue to follow this case and bring you new details as they develop.