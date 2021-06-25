Protestors gather to welcome AMLO in Mexicali

Top Stories

Protestors and activists gather around the president's vehicle with frustration and concerns

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Amid protests of claims and demands, the president of Mexico was received with quite an entrance Friday morning.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) left Mexicali with a chaotic goodbye as residents demanded justice and voiced their concerns to the president while in the vehicle with Baja California Governor Jaime Bonilla and the mayor of Mexicali.

Before his arrival, KYMA.com spoke to many residents concerned with the president's lack of communication. More than 100 people voiced their concerns and demand justice, stating the police in Mexicali are corrupt. Adding that crime keeps increasing, and the local government doesn't do anything about it.

One woman seeking justice in her daughter's and granddaughters’ death claims the city is full of corruption. Maria Garcias Catillo said, "I want justice for my daughter and granddaughter, who was ran over approximately a month ago and didn’t see a lot of progress on her case. I want to tell the president about the corruption in Mexicali from the public security directorate and the judge who released the killer.”

As far as reopening borders, AMLO said Mexico had done its part in getting vaccinated, "Now we are going to talk to them to say we have done our part. I already gave instructions to the secretary of foreign affairs, Marcelo Ebrad, to get in touch with the California governor and see the procedures to reopen the border as soon as possible.”

The community made sure the president left with a proper farewell, showing desperation in their eyes making him aware of their problems

The president will continue his journey in Tecate and will remain in Baja California, for the weekend.