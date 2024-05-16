Two local leaders selected as 2024 Flinn-Brown Fellows

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Center for Civic Leadership has selected 28 civic leaders from around the state to seek solutions to Arizona's long-term issues, including two from Yuma.

The Flinn Foundation launched the Arizona Center for Civic Leadership to develop a statewide network of leaders to build a consensus on solutions to advance our state.

One of the two leaders chosen from Yuma is Lorraine Stofft, the Executive Director of the Arizona Western College Foundation and Vice President for Advancement.

Lorraine played a big role in the success of Arizona Western College and goes by the motto of transforming lives, eliminating poverty, and creating thriving communities.

She spoke with us about what it means to her to be selected for this program.

"Just knowing it existed made me super happy because it teaches people how to debate with civility, and how to honor the different positions we all come from, and at the core of it, it's just this deep desire to take care of each other and the state that we love," said Stofft.

The other leader chosen is Rodney Short, a Deputy City Attorney for the City of Yuma.

The academy will kick off in Phoenix on August 16.