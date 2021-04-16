Rep. Paul Gosar urges President Biden, VP Harris to visit border

Top Stories

Rep. Paul Gosar says the "crisis in Yuma and all along the southern border has gotten worse"

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar continues to extend an invitation to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to Yuma County to once again see 'the crisis along the southern border.'

Just a month ago, Rep. Gosar sent President Biden a letter to see firsthand the crisis that's been happening in Yuma after he created border policies. In mid-March, President Biden appointed Harris to play the lead immigration role.

But in his letter to President Biden, Rep. Gosar said under Harris' watch, the crisis in Yuma and all along the southern border has gotten "worse."

On Wednesday, Harris said she would visit Mexico and Guatemala to address the root causes of the high numbers of migrants trying to cross the border but no word on visiting the borders.

