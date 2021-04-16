Rep. Paul Gosar urges President Biden, VP Harris to visit border
Rep. Paul Gosar says the "crisis in Yuma and all along the southern border has gotten worse"
WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar continues to extend an invitation to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to Yuma County to once again see 'the crisis along the southern border.'
Just a month ago, Rep. Gosar sent President Biden a letter to see firsthand the crisis that's been happening in Yuma after he created border policies. In mid-March, President Biden appointed Harris to play the lead immigration role.
But in his letter to President Biden, Rep. Gosar said under Harris' watch, the crisis in Yuma and all along the southern border has gotten "worse."
On Wednesday, Harris said she would visit Mexico and Guatemala to address the root causes of the high numbers of migrants trying to cross the border but no word on visiting the borders.
Exactly 30 days ago, I sent a letter to Mr. Biden inviting him to Yuma County in the southern portion of my district in Arizona to view firsthand the health, humanitarian, and security crisis his open border policies have created. Despite the sincerity of my invitation, I have not received any formal response from the White House to my original invitation. My invitation one month ago was as urgent as it was sincere.
Mr. Biden recently named Kamala Harris as his “crisis manager” for the border crisis he created. Under her watch, the crisis in Yuma and all along the southern border has only gotten substantially worse. The situation is charitably called a disaster.
Therefore, given the ongoing public health, humanitarian, and security crisis, today I renew my invitation to both Mr. Biden and Mrs. Harris to visit Yuma County to see first-hand what my district and constituents are experiencing from this unprecedented surge of illegal alien border crossings,” concluded Representative Gosar.
