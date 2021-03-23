WEB EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Paul Gosar calls on government officials to witness the “crisis at the border”

Top Stories

Congressman calls human smugglers "sickening" - KYMA.com's Sumiko Keil reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) visited the U.S./Mexico border near Algodones border Tuesday morning to continue to call on President Joe Biden to take action on what he calls "the crisis along the border."

The area where asylum seekers are entering into the U.S.

KYMA.com accompanied Gosar on his tour. During our time along the border, we witnessed a mother and her young son making the crossing. One of the congressman's staffers asked from where they came.

"We come from Honduras." she said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents then took both into custody.

"It's sickening because our country now is empowering the cartels for human trafficking. These people are being exploited and it is really sad that they made this trip," said Gosar. "I've been to Guatemala, Salvador, and Honduras. I've actually seen it, talked to families in many cases where their kids were taken from them. And they were extorted to follow their children. What we see right here is heartbreaking to see coming across in these conditions."

Rep. Gosar said he planned to meet with Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot to discuss the "crisis" at the border. He told KYMA.com Sheriff Wilmot also sent a letter to President Biden encouraging him to visit the border. Gosar said Biden needs to witness the problem first-hand.

"Come see, and you'll never forget." said the Congressman.

The Congressman said he and Sheriff Wilmot agree, Yuma County does not have the resources to handle the influx of asylum seekers. Gosar told us there's "a right and a wrong way" to cross the border. He insisted the Biden administration is encouraging undocumented migrants to cross the wrong way.

Gosar had this message for the people of Yuma County:

"We hear you. We want to make sure your voices are being heard. This is a crisis that we haven't seen in the last 20 years. At this rate, we are going there are already 5,000 children in custody. This is really sad, as cartels continue to explicit people."

