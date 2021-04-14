VP Kamala Harris to visit Mexico and Guatemala soon

Top Stories

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris said she would visit Mexico and Guatemala to address the root causes of the high numbers of migrants trying to cross the border.

CBS News reported President Joe Biden appointed Harris to lead the administration's efforts to address migration at the southern border.

Sources say Harris has received criticism from Republicans for not visiting the border or Central American nations. In recent months, migrants continue to cross the borders. In which Yuma County continues to see groups of more than 50 people seeking asylum.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tells CBS News Harris' responsibility is not the border necessarily, but the Northern Triangle countries and Mexico.

Harris tells CBS News, " In addition to the border, we also need to deal with the root causes. We need to deal with what's happening in the Northern Triangle and address it in a way that is about not only diplomacy but bringing our allies together. Dealing with what we need to do around aid in a way that is about developing those countries so that we also deal with the cause of why people are coming into our country."